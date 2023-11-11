The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at McGuirk Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Central Michigan (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 1.8% less often than UL Monroe (12-14-0) last season.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 65.7 133.1 73 142.8 142.3 UL Monroe 67.4 133.1 69.8 142.8 136.2

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Chippewas averaged 65.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.

Central Michigan had a 5-2 record against the spread and a 7-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.8 points.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 11-15-0

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan UL Monroe 6-8 Home Record 7-8 3-12 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

