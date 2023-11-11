The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Central Michigan Stats Insights

Last season, the Chippewas had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents hit.

Central Michigan went 7-6 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.

The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks finished 178th.

Last year, the Chippewas recorded 65.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Warhawks allowed.

Central Michigan had a 7-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Central Michigan averaged 68.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.

The Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, Central Michigan performed better in home games last season, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage on the road.

