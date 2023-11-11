How to Watch Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Central Michigan vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Old Dominion vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- South Alabama vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Appalachian State vs Northern Illinois (4:00 PM ET | November 11)
Central Michigan Stats Insights
- Last season, the Chippewas had a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Warhawks' opponents hit.
- Central Michigan went 7-6 when it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Chippewas were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks finished 178th.
- Last year, the Chippewas recorded 65.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Warhawks allowed.
- Central Michigan had a 7-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Central Michigan averaged 68.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- The Chippewas allowed 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Central Michigan performed better in home games last season, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 89-59
|Lloyd Noble Center
|11/11/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/15/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.