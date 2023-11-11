Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Franz Wagner, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 29.5 (Over: -125) 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Saturday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 29.5 points. That's 5.0 more than his season average of 24.5.

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -111)

Saturday's prop bet for Wagner is 18.5 points, 2.5 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Wagner averages 2.5 assists, equal to Saturday's over/under.

Wagner averages 3.0 made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Cole Anthony Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Cole Anthony has scored 19.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

Anthony has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

