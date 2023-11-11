How to Watch the Bucks vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (4-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) at Amway Center on November 11, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
|Bucks vs Magic Injury Report
|Bucks vs Magic Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Magic Prediction
|Bucks vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.
- The 118 points per game the Bucks average are 10.7 more points than the Magic give up (107.3).
- Milwaukee is 5-3 when scoring more than 107.3 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- Defensively Milwaukee played better at home last season, allowing 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.