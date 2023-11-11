The Orlando Magic (4-4) face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) at Amway Center on November 11, 2023.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 29th.

The 118 points per game the Bucks average are 10.7 more points than the Magic give up (107.3).

Milwaukee is 5-3 when scoring more than 107.3 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks posted 118.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

Defensively Milwaukee played better at home last season, allowing 112.5 points per game, compared to 114.1 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 14.9 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 14.8 threes per game and a 36.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Bucks Injuries