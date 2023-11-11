The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) face the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.

Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -3.5 232.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points seven times.
  • Milwaukee has an average point total of 238.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 61.5% chance to win.

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 7 87.5% 118 227.9 120.3 227.6 230
Magic 1 12.5% 109.9 227.9 107.3 227.6 223.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks record 10.7 more points per game (118) than the Magic allow (107.3).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 107.3 points, it is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 1-7 1-6 6-2
Magic 6-2 3-1 2-6

Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights

Bucks Magic
118
Points Scored (PG)
 109.9
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
1-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
5-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 0-0
120.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 107.3
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
0-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1
1-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

