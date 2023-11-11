Bucks vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) face the Orlando Magic (4-4) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 232.5 points.
Bucks vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-3.5
|232.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points seven times.
- Milwaukee has an average point total of 238.3 in its outings this year, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.
- Milwaukee has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 61.5% chance to win.
Bucks vs Magic Additional Info
Bucks vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|87.5%
|118
|227.9
|120.3
|227.6
|230
|Magic
|1
|12.5%
|109.9
|227.9
|107.3
|227.6
|223.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks record 10.7 more points per game (118) than the Magic allow (107.3).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 107.3 points, it is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
Bucks vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|1-7
|1-6
|6-2
|Magic
|6-2
|3-1
|2-6
Bucks vs. Magic Point Insights
|Bucks
|Magic
|118
|109.9
|7
|21
|1-7
|0-0
|5-3
|0-0
|120.3
|107.3
|25
|5
|0-1
|5-1
|1-0
|4-2
