The Milwaukee Bucks (5-3) go head to head with the Orlando Magic (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Magic matchup.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSWI

BSFL and BSWI Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Bucks vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Magic Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-3.5) 231.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-4) 232 -168 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Bucks average 118 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 120.3 per contest (25th in the NBA). They have a -18 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 109.9 points per game, 21st in league, and giving up 107.3 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +21 scoring differential.

The teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 227.6 points per game combined, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered just once in eight games with a spread this season.

Orlando has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Bucks and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +425 +175 - Magic +50000 +10000 -

