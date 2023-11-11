Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
One game on Saturday's college basketball schedule features a Big Ten, the matchup between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Marquette Golden Eagles.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Illinois Fighting Illini at Marquette Golden Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FloHoops
