Will Andrew Copp find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in four of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken five shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Copp has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:57 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 5-2

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSOH, and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

