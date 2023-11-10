The UNLV Rebels (7-2) take on a fellow MWC foe when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV is compiling 426 yards per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and rank 84th defensively, yielding 390.7 yards allowed per game. Wyoming has been sputtering on offense, ranking 11th-worst with 302.1 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 375.6 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

We give more info below

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

UNLV vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

UNLV Wyoming 426 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (126th) 390.7 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (65th) 200.8 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.4 (75th) 225.2 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (125th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 19 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.9% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 159 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has 520 rushing yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Donavyn Lester has carried the ball 77 times for 388 yards (43.1 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Ricky White's 874 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has totaled 55 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has caught 35 passes for 356 yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie has hauled in 17 grabs for 227 yards, an average of 25.2 yards per game.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,195 yards on 109-of-184 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 235 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee is his team's leading rusher with 114 carries for 686 yards, or 76.2 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Wyatt Wieland has racked up 270 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Ayir Asante has caught 13 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Treyton Welch's 31 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

