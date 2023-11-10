Want to know how to stream high school football games in Tuscola County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Tuscola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Millington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Millington, MI

Millington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Martin High School at Kingston High School