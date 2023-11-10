Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and SportsNet LA

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -172)

The 28.5-point total set for Durant on Friday is 0.8 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this season, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Durant has knocked down one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -149)

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 9.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.

Nurkic averages four assists, 0.5 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 3PM 10.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Eric Gordon's 15.3 points per game are 4.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

Gordon has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -105) 11.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.7 points Davis scores per game are 2.2 more than his prop total on Friday.

He has grabbed 12 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 23.5 point total set for LeBron James on Friday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (23).

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (7.5).

James has averaged 7.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

James has connected on 1.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

