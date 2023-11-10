The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.

The 112.5 points per game the Suns average are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.3).

Phoenix is 2-1 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Los Angeles is 2-2 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.

The Lakers put up an average of 109 points per game, only two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 111 points, Los Angeles is 1-1.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns played better in home games last season, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, Phoenix ceded 109.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 113.9.

The Suns averaged 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers scored fewer points at home (117 per game) than away (117.3) last season.

At home, the Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 119.4.

At home, the Lakers sunk 11.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Questionable Back Devin Booker Out Calf

Lakers Injuries