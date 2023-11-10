AAC rivals will clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2) battle the North Texas Mean Green (3-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is SMU vs. North Texas?

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: SMU 43, North Texas 19

SMU 43, North Texas 19 SMU has won all six of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Mustangs have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter and won each of them.

North Texas has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won once.

The Mean Green have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +725 on the moneyline.

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: SMU (-19.5)



SMU (-19.5) SMU has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

In nine games played North Texas has recorded five wins against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 19.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (65)



Under (65) SMU and its opponents have combined to score more than 65 points in a game just twice this season.

This season, six of North Texas' games have finished with a combined score higher than 65 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 74.8 points per game, 9.8 points more than the over/under of 65 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

SMU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 58.2 58.9 Implied Total AVG 38 40 36.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-1 1-2-0 1-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

North Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 65.5 60.8 Implied Total AVG 36.6 37.2 35.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 2-2-1 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.