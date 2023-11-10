Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Saint Joseph County, Michigan this week.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
White Pigeon High School at Whiteford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ottawa Lake, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ovid-Elsie High School at Constantine High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Constantine, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
