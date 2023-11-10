The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at State Farm Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Oakland vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's games went over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

The Golden Grizzlies' record against the spread last season was 11-18-0.

Illinois sported a 16-13-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-18-0 mark of Oakland.

Oakland vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Illinois 74.3 147.6 67.2 143.5 140.5 Oakland 73.3 147.6 76.3 143.5 146.3

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies put up 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini gave up (67.2).

Oakland went 9-11 against the spread and 11-10 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.

Oakland vs. Illinois Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Illinois 16-13-0 13-16-0 Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0

Oakland vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Illinois Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 3-7 Away Record 5-10 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

