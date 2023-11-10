The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Illinois (-24.5)

Illinois (-24.5) Total: 150.5

150.5 TV: B1G+

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Oakland vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 73.3 136th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd 24th 35.3 Rebounds 28.9 319th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 230th 12.4 Assists 11.8 281st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

