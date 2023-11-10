The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Coleman Hawkins: 9.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Matthew Mayer: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Dain Dainja: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jayden Epps: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 73.3 136th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd
24th 35.3 Rebounds 28.9 319th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd
149th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
230th 12.4 Assists 11.8 281st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 10.1 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.