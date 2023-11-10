The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) play the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on B1G+.

Oakland vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: B1G+

Oakland Stats Insights

The Golden Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 41.6% the Fighting Illini's opponents shot last season.

Oakland put together a 10-8 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Golden Grizzlies ranked 272nd.

The Golden Grizzlies averaged 6.1 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Fighting Illini allowed their opponents to score (67.2).

Oakland put together an 11-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison

At home, Oakland averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.9.

In 2022-23, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 0.1 fewer points per game at home (76.1) than away (76.2).

Oakland made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than on the road (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule