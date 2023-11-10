The Michigan Wolverines (1-0) and the Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) hit the court at Crisler Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Youngstown State sported a 17-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 15-13-0 mark from Michigan.

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 73.4 155.3 69.6 142.1 141.1 Youngstown State 81.9 155.3 72.5 142.1 147.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wolverines scored 73.4 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Penguins gave up.

When Michigan scored more than 72.5 points last season, it went 12-3 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0 Youngstown State 17-12-0 19-10-0

Michigan vs. Youngstown State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Youngstown State 13-4 Home Record 14-3 3-8 Away Record 9-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 13-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.