The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) take the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).

When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.

The Broncs scored just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.

Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.8.

The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center 11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule