How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) take the court against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- In games Marquette shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 23-4 overall.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs finished 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles recorded 11.7 more points per game (79.3) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
- When Marquette put up more than 67.6 points last season, it went 24-5.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.5% from the field.
- The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 280th.
- The Broncs scored just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in away games (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- Marquette sunk 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Rider averaged 71.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.8.
- The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
- At home, Rider knocked down 5.2 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (5.1). Rider's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
