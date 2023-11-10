Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Macomb County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Menominee County
  • Chippewa County
  • Allegan County
  • Jackson County
  • Oakland County
  • Houghton County
  • Wayne County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Isabella County
  • Ionia County

    • Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Clinton Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology at Chippewa Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Clinton Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lutheran North High School at Corunna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Corunna, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roseville High School at De La Salle Collegiate

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Detroit, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.