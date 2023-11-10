Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Lenawee County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clinton High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Deckerville Community High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
