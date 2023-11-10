Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Jackson County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.

    • Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Clinton High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Zeeland West High School at Parma Western High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Parma, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

