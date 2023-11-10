Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Jackson County, Michigan this week? We have the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Clinton High School at Lumen Christi Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Zeeland West High School at Parma Western High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Parma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.