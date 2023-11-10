Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
High school football action in Ionia County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portland High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.