Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Ingham County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Commerce Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Walled Lake Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Center High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haslett High School at Goodrich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Goodrich, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.