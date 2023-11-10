In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Lenawee County
  • Kent County
  • Dickinson County
  • Gratiot County
  • Osceola County
  • Genesee County
  • Clinton County
  • Isabella County
  • Midland County
  • Grand Traverse County

    • Grand Traverse County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Gladstone High School at Kingsley Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Kingsley, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.