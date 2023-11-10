How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) take on the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN2
Duke Stats Insights
- Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- Duke went 17-3 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats finished 12th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils scored 72 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats gave up.
- When Duke totaled more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 49.4% rate from the field last season, 8.8 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
- Arizona compiled a 22-3 straight up record in games it shot above 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Wildcats averaged 18.3 more points per game last year (81.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).
- Arizona had a 15-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Duke fared better in home games last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 away.
- At home, the Wildcats conceded 68.6 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 74.5.
- At home, Arizona made 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (38.2%) than on the road (35.9%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
