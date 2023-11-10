The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Fifth Third Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Detroit Mercy's games last season went over the point total.

The Titans were 14-16-0 against the spread last season.

Cincinnati sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark from Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 153.7 69.3 144.6 143.5 Detroit Mercy 76.6 153.7 75.3 144.6 147.6

Additional Detroit Mercy Insights & Trends

The Titans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Bearcats gave up to opponents (69.3).

Detroit Mercy put together an 11-11 ATS record and a 13-11 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Detroit Mercy 16-3 Home Record 9-5 5-7 Away Record 5-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

