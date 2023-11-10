The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)

Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 53rd 77.1 Points Scored 76.6 60th 150th 69.3 Points Allowed 75.3 318th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 33.7 65th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 10.2 8th 29th 15.5 Assists 12.5 221st 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.