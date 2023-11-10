Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) play the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Cincinnati (-24.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cincinnati Top Players (2022-23)
- Landers Nolley II: 16.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- David Dejulius: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Viktor Lakhin: 11.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Mika Adams-Woods: 9.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Davenport: 9.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|318th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|10.2
|8th
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
