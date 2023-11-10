The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) play the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Detroit Mercy vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Bearcats averaged.

Detroit Mercy went 8-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Titans were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearcats finished 76th.

The Titans scored an average of 76.6 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed.

Detroit Mercy put together a 13-11 record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Detroit Mercy scored 5.2 more points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (73.9).

In 2022-23, the Titans conceded 9.5 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (78.8).

Detroit Mercy sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule