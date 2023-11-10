The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) will visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents have made.

In games Boston shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Nets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at second.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 5.8 more points than the Nets allow (114.8).

Boston has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 44% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Brooklyn has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44% from the field.

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 17th.

The Nets put up 6.8 more points per game (115.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (108.6).

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Brooklyn is 3-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Celtics averaged 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did away from home (115.4).

Defensively Boston was better at home last season, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 on the road.

The Celtics made 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets are not as good offensively, averaging 113 points per game, compared to 117.8 on the road. It's the same story defensively, allowing 115 points per game at home, compared to 114.5 on the road.

Brooklyn is giving up more points at home (115 per game) than away (114.5).

At home the Nets are picking up 24 assists per game, 4.5 less than on the road (28.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Neemias Queta Out Foot Al Horford Out Knee

Nets Injuries