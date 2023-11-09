Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Wayne County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Franklin High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9

6:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Detroit Edison PSA Early College of Excellence at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Mott High School at OA Carlson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Gibraltar, MI

Gibraltar, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin Luther King High School at River Rouge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: River Rouge, MI

River Rouge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Northville High School at Belleville High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI Conference: Kensington Lakes

Kensington Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy