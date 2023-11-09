The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN2.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (57.8).

When Iowa allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last year, the Hokies averaged only 0.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

When Virginia Tech put up more than 71.8 points last season, it went 17-0.

The Hokies shot 45.0% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 High Point W 94-55 Cassell Coliseum 11/9/2023 Iowa - Spectrum Center 11/16/2023 Houston Christian - Cassell Coliseum 11/20/2023 UNC Greensboro - Cassell Coliseum

Iowa Schedule