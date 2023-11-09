In the upcoming matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Moritz Seider to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Seider averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:49 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:00 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:07 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:41 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 26:32 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:16 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

