The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) battle the Michigan State Spartans (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-31.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-30.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 17 Spartans games went over the point total.

Southern Indiana went 9-17-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 17 of the Screaming Eagles' games went over the point total.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1600

+1600 Michigan State is fourth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1600), much higher than its computer rankings (110th).

With odds of +1600, Michigan State has been given a 5.9% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.