How to Watch Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.
Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Big Ten Network
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Michigan State had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Screaming Eagles ranked 30th.
- Last year, the Spartans put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles allowed (74.2).
- When Michigan State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 6-1.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.0).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.0.
- In home games, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
