The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Michigan State had a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Screaming Eagles ranked 30th.

Last year, the Spartans put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Screaming Eagles allowed (74.2).

When Michigan State scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 6-1.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State averaged 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged on the road (69.0).

In 2022-23, the Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 72.0.

In home games, Michigan State averaged 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

