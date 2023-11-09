Will Klim Kostin light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

Kostin has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Kostin has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Kostin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:15 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:01 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:19 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:59 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:43 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:29 Home L 4-1 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 6-3 10/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 4-0 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:41 Home W 6-4 10/12/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:25 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

