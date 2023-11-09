On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jeff Petry going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Petry stats and insights

Petry is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Petry has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Petry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:45 Home W 5-4 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:31 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:32 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-4 10/12/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:05 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

