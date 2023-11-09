In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jake Walman to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Walman's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 20:22 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 23:12 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:12 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:41 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:45 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:48 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

