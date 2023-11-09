The Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, face the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Antetokounmpo produced 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 120-118 win against the Pistons.

In this article we will look at Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)

Over 28.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 119.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pacers were 28th in the league last year, giving up 45.3 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the league.

Conceding 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pacers were 17th in the league in that category.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 32 38 17 12 0 0 1 3/16/2023 27 25 9 5 0 0 1 1/27/2023 34 41 12 6 2 1 1

