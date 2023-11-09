Will Dylan Larkin Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 9?
Can we anticipate Dylan Larkin scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Larkin stats and insights
- Larkin has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Larkin has picked up three goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Larkin's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Larkin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|21:47
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Kraken
|3
|1
|2
|21:52
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/22/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 6-2
|10/21/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|19:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/18/2023
|Penguins
|3
|0
|3
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
