David Perron will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Perron in that upcoming Red Wings-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Perron vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Perron Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Perron has averaged 15:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Perron has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Perron has a point in four of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Perron has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Perron goes over his points over/under is 54.1%, based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 4 7 Points 3 3 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

