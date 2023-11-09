The Detroit Red Wings, with Daniel Sprong, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Does a wager on Sprong interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Daniel Sprong vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Sprong Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Sprong has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:13 on the ice per game.

Sprong has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sprong has a point in eight games this year through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sprong has an assist in five of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Sprong hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Sprong having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sprong Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 13 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

