How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.
Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. South Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Chippewas scored just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Jaguars allowed their opponents to score (65.7).
- Last year, the Jaguars scored 19 fewer points per game (55.3) than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Concordia (MI)
|-
|McGuirk Arena
