The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0) face the South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Mitchell Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas scored just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (64.6) than the Jaguars allowed their opponents to score (65.7).

Last year, the Jaguars scored 19 fewer points per game (55.3) than the Chippewas allowed (74.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Schedule