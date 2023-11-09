Should you bet on Andrew Copp to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

  • Copp has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT
10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 6-2
10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 5-2
10/18/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 19:36 Home W 6-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

