Should you bet on Andrew Copp to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 14.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.9 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Copp recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:38 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:31 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 5-2 10/18/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 19:36 Home W 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.