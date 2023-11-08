The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 228.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 228.5 points twice this season (in eight games).

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 223.1, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

Denver has been at least a -160 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 61.5% chance to win.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played four games this season that finished with a combined score over 228.5 points.

The average total for Golden State's games this season is 226.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Golden State is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Warriors have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Golden State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Golden State has a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 2 25% 117 233.1 106.1 216.5 224.5 Warriors 4 50% 116.1 233.1 110.4 216.5 227.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets put up 6.6 more points per game (117) than the Warriors give up (110.4).

Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-3 5-2 3-5 Warriors 4-4 2-0 3-5

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 117 Points Scored (PG) 116.1 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 110.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 5-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-3 7-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

