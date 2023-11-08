Wednesday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-0) going head to head at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 84-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 8.

A season ago, the Spartans finished 16-14 over the course of the season.

Michigan State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 84, Oakland 57

Michigan State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans had a +333 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They put up 78.2 points per game, 14th in college basketball, and allowed 67.1 per contest to rank 249th in college basketball.

In conference games, Michigan State scored fewer points per game (74.7) than its overall average (78.2).

Offensively the Spartans played better when playing at home last year, scoring 82 points per game, compared to 74.9 per game away from home.

Defensively Michigan State was better in home games last season, surrendering 61.7 points per game, compared to 71.2 away from home.

