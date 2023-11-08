The Toledo Rockets (8-1) meet a fellow MAC opponent when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking 24th-best in scoring offense (34.4 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game). Eastern Michigan has been sputtering on offense, ranking 14th-worst in the FBS with 18.6 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 22.3 points per contest (43rd-ranked).

See how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Toledo 260.7 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.7 (42nd) 381.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.6 (30th) 101.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.2 (4th) 159.3 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.4 (94th) 13 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (96th) 13 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (29th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,334 yards on 123-of-215 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Samson Evans is his team's leading rusher with 101 carries for 425 yards, or 47.2 per game. He's found paydirt eight times on the ground, as well.

Jaylon Jackson has collected 382 yards (on 81 carries) with one touchdown, while also grabbing 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue paces his squad with 371 receiving yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has caught 24 passes and compiled 283 receiving yards (31.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 270 reciving yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,592 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (54.3 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 136 times for 990 yards (110 per game), scoring nine times.

Junior Vandeross III's 406 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has collected 30 receptions and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has put together a 394-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 47 targets.

Anthony Torres' 16 grabs have turned into 280 yards and two touchdowns.

