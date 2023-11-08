Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pistons on November 8, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pistons Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Pistons Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -118)
|11.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|0.5 (Over: -130)
- The 27.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 3.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Antetokounmpo's zero made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: +112)
- Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Wednesday.
- His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
- Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
- He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Malik Beasley Props
|PTS
|3PM
|8.5 (Over: -118)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- The 11.5 points Malik Beasley scores per game are 3.0 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Beasley averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Cade Cunningham Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 25.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
- His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.