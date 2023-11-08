Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 27.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 3.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's zero made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: +112)
  • Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Wednesday.
  • His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).
  • Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM
8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +134)
  • The 11.5 points Malik Beasley scores per game are 3.0 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Beasley averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +132)
  • Wednesday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 25.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 22.3.
  • His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
  • Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.