Bookmakers have set player props for Giannis Antetokounmpo and others when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 11.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -130)

The 27.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 3.0 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has pulled down 11.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game this year, 2.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Antetokounmpo's zero made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: +112)

Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Wednesday.

His per-game rebounding average of six is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Lillard has picked up 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM 8.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: +134)

The 11.5 points Malik Beasley scores per game are 3.0 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Beasley averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: +110) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Cade Cunningham is 25.5 points. That's 3.2 more than his season average of 22.3.

His per-game rebound average -- three -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game, 1.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Cunningham has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.