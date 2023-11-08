Take a look at the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2), which currently has only one player listed, as the Bucks prepare for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (2-6) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bucks won on Monday 129-125 over the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 36 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Jackson SG Questionable Hip 0 4 1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep), Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Alec Burks: Out (Forearm), Jaden Ivey: Out (Illness), Jalen Duren: Out (Ankle)

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

