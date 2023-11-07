The Victory Cannon is on the line when the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) hit the field on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Waldo Stadium. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 56.5.

Western Michigan is putting up 380.7 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 92nd on the other side of the ball, yielding 395.2 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Central Michigan is posting 23.7 points per contest (90th-ranked). It ranks 104th in the FBS defensively (29.9 points allowed per game).

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Western Michigan vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -3.5 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Western Michigan Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Broncos rank -61-worst with 364.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 74th by giving up 364.0 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Although the Broncos rank 14th-worst in scoring defense over the last three games (25.0 points surrendered), they've been more successful offensively with 27.7 points per game (99th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, Western Michigan ranks -22-worst in passing offense (198.3 passing yards per game) and -84-worst in passing defense (262.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Offensively, the Broncos have averaged 166.0 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 101.7 rushing yards on defense during that time frame (51st-ranked).

The Broncos have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Western Michigan has gone over the total twice.

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Broncos have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Western Michigan games have gone over the point total on six of nine occasions (66.7%).

Western Michigan has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Western Michigan has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 0.0%.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Hayden Wolff has thrown for 867 yards (96.3 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jalen Buckley has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 769 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 101 times for 375 yards (41.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's 488 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 80 times and has totaled 54 receptions and one touchdown.

Anthony Sambucci has caught 14 passes for 247 yards (27.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Blake Bosma has compiled 14 grabs for 243 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Marshawn Kneeland has collected 4.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 5.0 TFL and 44 tackles.

Western Michigan's tackle leader, Aaron Wofford, has 54 tackles and two interceptions this year.

Tate Hallock leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 53 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

